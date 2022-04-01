Dubai: Five-time Mahzooz winner bags Dh100,000 in latest draw

The Indian expat says the money will help his daughter pursue her dreams

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:50 PM

The fifth time proved to be the charm for Indian expat Subramnian, who won Dh100,000 in the latest Mahzooz raffle draw.

The 55-year-old pharmaceutical marketing supervisor from Sharjah had previously won Dh35 three times and Dh350 once. Two other Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia also won Dh100,000 each in the 70th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

The prize money, say all three winners, will pave the way for their daughters to pursue their dreams.

Topping Subramanian’s priority list is using his winning amount to fulfil his daughter’s musical goals. “My 15-year-old daughter is a keyboard prodigy who has been handpicked by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. This money will help fulfil her ambition of becoming a sound engineer,” said the five-time Mahzooz winner.

“The fact that I have won with Mahzooz five times proves its credibility and that players can indeed win multiple times to achieve their dreams. But all you have to do is participate regularly,” he said.

Ibraheem, a 54-year-old electronics store owner living in Saudi Arabia, is thrilled to be able to support his daughter who’s a medical student. “I can now help her finish medical school thanks to Mahzooz. This money came my way to improve her life and fulfil her ambitions and goals. I consider my daughter my lucky charm," said the father.

Subhashchandra, 54, is another Saudi-based Indian national who struck gold in the raffle draw and plans on using his winnings for his daughter’s future.

“My daughter is getting married next year. This windfall has come just in time to ensure I can throw her a wedding full of pomp and splendour without running into debt,” said the electrician who was introduced to Mahzooz by a friend.

“I’m a Grade 10 dropout who doesn’t speak much English. So, winning such a huge amount with just Dh35 is life-changing for me,” Subhashchandra said. The devoted family man also plans to use his winnings for his son’s education and to vacation with his family in the UAE.

The 70th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 14 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh71,428 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming grand draw on April 2 at 9pm.