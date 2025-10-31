Pedal bike to get smoothie: How Dubai Fitness Challenge's unique sports keep residents active

Visitors can pedal a fitness bike to make their own smoothie at Kite Beach during the Dubai Fitness Challenge. At the Raw Coffee Company stand, visitors are encouraged to earn their drink by producing 500 watts of power for 30 seconds.

“You have to work out before you are allowed your smoothie,” said Matt Toogood, founder of Raw Coffee Company, demonstrating the pedal-powered blender. “The faster you pedal, the brighter the light gets, when it turns red, your smoothie is ready.”

The fun and fitness-filled challenge is one of dozens of new attractions at the DP World Kite Beach 30×30 Fitness Village, which officially opens to the public on Saturday, November 1, marking the start of the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). The month-long event runs until November 30, calling everyone in the city to complete 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

“This year’s Fitness Village is our biggest and most diverse to date,” said Yacoub Al Zarouni, manager of Dubai Fitness Challenge at DFRE. “We have created an environment where every resident, regardless of age or ability, can find a challenge that excites them, whether that’s boxing on the main stage or surfing for the first time.”

Energy at the entrance

Right at the entrance stands the main stage, the heart of the Fitness Village. This open-air platform will host daily Zumba, Afro-Beats calling fitness enthusiasts to work out with music and the sound of the waves.

“This stage is the focal point, it’s where the energy begins,” said Al Zarouni. “It’s designed to keep the participants moving together, side by side, from beginners to seasoned athletes.”

Nearby, the Novo Nordisk Beach Warrior Zone brings obstacle fun to younger visitors with inflatable challenges designed especially for kids.

The Nissan Obstacle Course Race is one of the most thrilling additions this year, a timed challenge involving cable nets and endurance tasks where participants can test their limits and compete for best timings.

For those who prefer team sports, Talabat’s football zone will host regular tournaments, while the DP World Cricket Arena has lined up 24 tournaments across the month. In addition, the beach area will host both soccer and volleyball games throughout the day.

Fitness on water and sand

From jumping and trampoline workouts to surfing lessons, the village offers activities for every age group. The Water Sports by Nescafe will introduce beginners to dry-surfing techniques before they take to the waves.

Families can enjoy the massive inflatable aqua park, a large pool play zone for kids that is one of the most popular attractions.

For skating enthusiasts, the Emirates Skating Zone has returned, while Emarat’s two new padel courts are open for booking via the official DFC website.

Mind and body balance

Beyond sports, DFC continues to emphasise holistic wellness. The CDB Wellness Studio, a yoga and mindfulness zone, is already known to be fully packed each season. Alongside, the CDB Wellness Booth offers a unique spin, combining physical activity with lessons on financial wellbeing, reminding visitors that health and money both thrive on balance and discipline.

Scattered across the venue are tables and shaded rest zones for recovery, while designated workout stations allow visitors to choose their preferred exercise intensity.

Mai Dubai refill stations are placed throughout the site to reduce plastic waste, aligning with Dubai’s wider eco-initiatives.

“With every edition we try to be more sustainable, from water refill stations to reduced single-use plastics,” added Al Zarouni. “Fitness isn’t only about personal wellbeing, it’s about taking care of our environment too.”

With the Dubai skyline as a backdrop, the setting couldn’t be better. Visitors can work out facing the sea at sunrise or unwind with yoga at sunset.