Dubai Fitness Challenge: Try yoga inside world’s largest observation wheel

Supplied photo

Fitness enthusiasts can perform asanas at Ain Dubai every day until November 5.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 7:41 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 7:49 PM

How about yoga in the world’s largest observation wheel? Challenge accepted.

Leading sports brand adidas hosted a 360-degree yoga session at Ain Dubai, where fitness enthusiasts performed various asanas while soaking up panoramic views of Dubai Marina. The first session was held on October 29.

The sessions are limited to eight participants per session. Furthermore, yogis have been advised to arrive 45 minutes prior to the session to allow for boarding.

Multiple sessions are being organised every day until November 5. Interested participants can book a session on the adidas mobile app, the company told Khaleej Times.

Furthermore, from October 29 to November 27, adidas will host a variety of curated and engaging sporting sessions for all levels and experiences, encouraging Dubai residents to kick start their physical journey through one-of-a-kind fitness challenges and classes.

Other events to check out:

>> Spin sessions aboard the QE2 Ship

The following week will include an energetic spinning class aboard the deck of the iconic floating Queen Elizabeth on November 14.

>> Race for the Deserts

In an effort for adidas to harness the power of sports and to drive change, adidas said it will host ‘Race for the Deserts’ event on November 27. The sporting brand aims to reduce the harmful wastes found in the deserts by empowering people of all fitness levels to take part in the event.

For every kilometre run, Dh 10 will be contributed to more resources to clean up the deserts and support adidas’ mission to end plastic waste. “adidas aims to bring Dubai’s community together in this initiative, inviting residents to unite and Race for the Deserts, and encourages all to run and contribute to the funds which will be capped at USD 100,000,” said a company press release.

>> Floating football Pitch

Lastly, and to finish off the month with some friendly competition, on November 24, adidas will also be hosting a football challenge with an unexpected twist. The football field will be as part of the new Dubai Harbour and as part of #NoFilterDXB event in partnership with Gulf United football academy based in Dubai. The set-up will include a 3 vs. 3 pitch that is sure to add an extra challenge to the match, with Gulf United academy ensuring players are ready to play with pre-speed, with agility sessions before the game. Football lovers are invited to conclude the month-long activities on a playful note, experiencing Dubai’s ever floating football pitch, which aims to offer a unique take on one of the most beloved sports in the world.