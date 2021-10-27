Dubai Fitness Challenge: Here is the full line-up of activities

Dubai - Work out at Expo Fitness Village, padel tennis makes its debut

Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021

The fifth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) kicks off this Friday with padel tennis added to the list of fitness activities you can do for 30 minutes each day for 30 days till November 27.

This year's challenge's main activities include the Dubai Ride and Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road, three fitness villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, and 14 fitness hubs in communities across the city. There will also be major sporting events every weekend and thousands of free live and virtual classes with some of the top fitness professionals from across the region.

Those who can and will commit to daily activity for 30 days can register at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Padel tennis is making a debut at the challenge, with some of the world's top-ranked professionals slugging it out in exhibition matches over three days at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Amateur players can also get into the mix at a dedicated championship for amateurs across various ability categories. The buzz around the new addition will continue with citywide activations, learn-to-play sessions, and clinics to improve one's skills in the sport.

Here are the key highlights:

Fitness villages

With a huge roster of sports, classes, events, and more, DFC's three free fitness villages will be a hive of activity over the 30 days of the challenge.

DP World Fitness Village

Kite Beach is one of the best places to get your fitness fix, with as many as 16 sports and fitness zones set to offer everything from high-intensity interval training and yoga to cycling and water sports. The pop-up football pitch, basketball and padel tennis courts are perfect for some fun and games, while the water obstacle course in a giant pool on the beach is set to be a winner with kids and the young at heart.

The Etisalat main stage area will feature live classes and sessions from the region's top fitness ambassadors and instructors, while women will have their own dedicated workout zone. While the adults get their groove going, they can keep their kids energised and entertained at the kids' zone.

Expo 2020 Dubai Fitness Village

The venue, spread over 5,400 square metres, offers a huge roster of sports, fitness, and well-being activities to promote physical activity as a way of life. Situated next to the Mobility Gate, the sporting wonderland features a state-of-the-art gym, five-a-side football pitch, multi-purpose court for basketball, netball, volleyball and tennis. It also has a global fitness stage with daily classes to get your heart pumping.

Mai Dubai Fitness Village

Mushrif Park is a place for families to get their adrenaline going with a sports-day style kid's zone packed with fun activities for the little (and bigger) ones. There are also separate men's and ladie's swimming pools, a multi-functional gym and a ladies-only fitness space.

The main stage will feature a stellar line-up of fitness classes, while the pool will play host to aqua Zumba, high-intensity interval training and aerobics, as well as weekend swimming competitions.

Dubai Ride

On November 5, tens of thousands of pedal pushers will take over Sheikh Zayed Road to turn it into a giant racetrack. One of the most popular events at the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Ride is open to cyclists of all ages, abilities and experience levels.

It has a 14km general route for those over 10, and a 4km ride for the little ones around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Run

The highly anticipated Dubai Run is set to return on November 26, with runners of all ages and abilities expected to take to Sheikh Zayed Road for a fitness event like no other.

With the starting line-up near the spectacular Museum of the Future, runners will pass some of Dubai's landmarks on a 5km or 10km route as Dubai's main road turns into a sea of humanity.

Fitness hubs

This year will see 14 fitness hubs popping up in communities across the city, offering fitness classes, sporting activities and entertainment to help everyone living and working in these areas get their half an hour of daily exercise.

DFC has partnered with UAE-based health and fitness app, Steppi, to help participants track their progress and stay motivated with a series of fun challenges.

DFC has also introduced its limited-edition running shoes in partnership with Asics. The Dubai edition of the iconic Asics Gel-Kayano 28 running shoe is inspired by the city's coordinates, skyline and colours.

With more than one million residents expected to take part in the fitness challenge, authorities have called on participants to maintain Covid-19 regulations and social distancing mandates and wear masks when in public spaces.

