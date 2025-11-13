Dubai-based athlete set to complete 100 consecutive triathlons this weekend

This weekend, one of the UAE's most respected endurance athletes will complete a journey that began 100 days ago with a single stroke in the waters of Kite Beach — an extraordinary feat of daily dedication that mirrors the philosophy at the heart of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

On Sunday, 16 November, Ghani Souleymane will complete his 100th consecutive 100km triathlon. Having broken the Guinness World Record at 80 triathlons last month, he's continued the daily grind to reach the full century – 2km swim, 80km bike, and 18km run every day for 100 days, totalling an astonishing 10,000km.

The final triathlon will take place at the Dubai T100 Triathlon at Meydan, bringing his incredible journey full circle in front of thousands of athletes and spectators. Launched on 8 August at Kite Beach — now home to the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village during DFC — Ghani's challenge has captured the imagination of Dubai's fitness community throughout the autumn.

His achievement provides powerful inspiration during DFC 2025, proving that extraordinary goals become possible when backed by daily commitment and community support. The timing of Ghani's final triathlon is particularly meaningful, as it coincides with both DFC 2025 and the Dubai T100 Triathlon (13-16 November), part of the global T100 Triathlon World Tour.

The event brings together elite professional racers and community participants, reinforcing Dubai's reputation as a premier destination for endurance sport at every level. Beyond athletic achievement, Ghani's challenge is also raising funds for children affected by conflict, demonstrating how fitness can be a force for positive change – a core principle of Dubai Fitness Challenge since its inception in 2017.

“This weekend, I will be completing my 100th T100 Triathlon, joining thousands of athletes from Dubai and around the world at the T100 Race village in Dubai and crossing the finish line into the record books,” said Souleymane.

"My goal from day one has always been to inspire others and to show just how much sport can change our lives and bring people together. What I love about Dubai Fitness Challenge is how it brings people from all walks of life together – running groups, cycling clubs, families and beginners.

"What I like most about DFC is how accessible the challenge is to everyone — just 30 minutes a day for 30 days — yet how powerful it becomes when we commit to it together. This challenge isn't about elite performance, it's about inspiring every person in Dubai, whatever their age or fitness level, to move, to feel connected and to build a healthier lifestyle. To me, finishing my own T100×100 during this month is more than a personal target – it's a chance to show what's possible when a community supports each other and acts together. That's the spirit of DFC and I'm proud to be part of it.

"I'm looking forward to completing my T100 × 100 challenge during Dubai Fitness Challenge. It's been a long and very challenging road at times, but the energy of this city — especially during DFC — has given me a push to keep going."

Ghani's achievement exemplifies the ‘Find Your Challenge’ theme of DFC 2025 — whether it's 100 consecutive triathlons or 30 minutes of daily movement, the power lies in showing up consistently and being supported by a community united in pursuit of better health.

The Dubai T100 Triathlon is one of several world-class sporting events taking place during DFC 2025, alongside Dubai Premier Padel P1 (9-16 November), the DP World Tour Championship (13-16 November) and the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens (28-30 November) amongst others.

Throughout November, Dubai transforms into a month-long celebration of movement, wellbeing, and community. Running from 1 to 30 November, DFC 2025 invites everyone to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, with three free Fitness Villages, 30 Community Fitness Hubs, four flagship mass-participation events, and thousands of free classes and activities across the city.

Register for free for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 and explore the full programme of free events, classes and activities at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.