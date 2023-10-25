Dubai Fitness Challenge: Aster to offer fitness sessions, interactive games, wellness packages

Aster is the official Healthcare Partner for the seventh edition of the DFC

by Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 10:56 PM

Aster Hospitals, Clinics & Pharmacies are proud to announce their continued support as the official Healthcare Partner for the highly anticipated seventh edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). This collaboration marks the fourth consecutive year that Aster DM Healthcare has joined forces with DFC to encourage the community to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days.

In support of the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world, the month-long initiative will also see Aster employees participate in various activities as a part of the Aster Wellbeing Initiative that is currently running in seven countries.

Speaking on the ongoing partnership, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “At Aster, we have always believed that good health and a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of happiness and progress for people and society, and our endeavours as an organisation have always been directed towards ensuring the health and wellbeing of the community and our own Asterians in all the seven countries in which we operate. Over the years, Dubai Fitness Challenge has emerged as an annual initiative which transforms the lives of residents for 30 days, setting in motion a fitness and wellbeing journey for most residents. It has been our privilege to stand alongside Sheikh Hamdan’s vision to make the lives of Dubai residents healthier and happier.”

Ms.Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Aster, as the official Healthcare Partner, is fully committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of Dubai residents and visitors as helping them to achieve their DFC 30x30 goals.

To facilitate this journey, Aster has established a dedicated booth at the 30-day DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, offering a range of activities including fitness sessions and interactive games. It will also serve as a platform to introduce a number of wellness products and packages, while Aster’s digital health app myAster will also be available for a live demo.

Moreover, Aster Hospitals and Clinics will introduce affordable health check-up, beauty and skincare packages while Aster Pharmacy will showcase its latest range of wellness products. There will also be a chance to win exciting gift hampers and prizes at the booth. The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services unit will be located outside the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village venue on weekends.

This year, Aster employees in the UAE, led by the Group Leadership team, will be participating in DFC in strength as a part of the group wide Aster Well-being Initiative. With challenges like Walk to Win, Connections that Heal (focused on mental health and well-being) and workshops on stress management among many other initiatives, the organisation is committed to championing good health and well-being amongst its employees.

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC and India, which serves all segments of the population through its brands – Aster, Medcare and Access. The company recently ventured into wellness and holistic healing with Wellth – region’s first integrated holistic wellness centre backed by global experts like Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Frank Lipman.

