Dubai Fitness Challenge opens registration for 2026 edition

The 10th edition of the month-long initiative will run from October 31 to November 29 this year

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 9:00 PM UPDATED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 9:02 PM
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Dubai is gearing up for a month of fitness and community activities as registration opens for the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), running from October 31 to November 29, 2026.

The month-long initiative, which transforms Dubai into one big open-air fitness hub, will bring together residents and visitors through a series of activities and four major mass-participation events across the emirate.

Dubai Ride, Dubai Yoga dates out

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The 10th edition will kick off with Dubai Ride on November 1, giving cyclists the opportunity to take part in one of the city’s biggest community cycling events. This will be followed by the Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, which will take place at Hatta Dam on November 7 and 8.

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The popular Dubai Run is scheduled for November 22, when participants will take to the streets of Dubai for a community running event. The month-long challenge will conclude with Dubai Yoga on November 29, bringing participants together for a large-scale yoga session.

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