Dubai Fitness Challenge returns with 30 minutes of daily activity for a month

Dubai Fitness Challenge is back with its 10th edition to encourage residents and visitors to make physical activity an integral part of daily life. This year's edition will run from October 31 to November 29, 2026, Dubai Media Office announced.

The month-long initiative will once again invite participants to complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days, turning the city into a hub of fitness, wellness and community participation.

Set to be its largest and most community-focused edition yet, DFC 2026 will build on the impact of its first nine editions, helping reshape attitudes towards physical activity and make active living an integral part of life in the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The milestone edition will invite residents and visitors of every age, ability and fitness level to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity every day for a month. It will also harness digital innovation to connect with more people in new ways and further strengthen Dubai’s global profile as a destination for sport, wellness and active living.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, the 2026 programme will feature the flagship Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga events, alongside Fitness Villages, Fitness Hubs and thousands of events, classes and activations across the city.

The yearly activity was launched in 2017 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, with a simple ambition: to inspire every resident and visitor to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

Since its launch, Dubai Fitness Challenge has grown from a citywide vision into one of the world’s largest community fitness initiatives, bringing together over 16 million participants over the years.