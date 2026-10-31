Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 from today: 12 exciting activities at Kite Beach

From jumping on trampolines and tackling obstacle courses to playing beach volleyball and trying boxing, Dubai residents have plenty of ways to stay active as today, October 31, marks Day 1 of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2026.

The DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach officially opens to the public today, offering a wide range of activities as the city celebrates the challenge's milestone 10th edition.

During an exclusive media walkthrough on Friday, October 30, Khaleej Times got a first look at the beachfront fitness destination, where preparations were underway for opening day.

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The village brings together sports, fitness classes and interactive activities designed for people of different ages and fitness levels, encouraging residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

As visitors enter the village, they are welcomed by a registration area before reaching several activity zones spread across the beachfront. A central main stage hosts fitness sessions, while dedicated spaces for sports, strength training, wellness and family activities offer different ways to get moving.

12 activities visitors can try

Among the attractions is the Amazon Rebounder, where participants can take part in energetic trampoline-based workouts. The activity offers a different approach to traditional cardio exercise, combining bouncing movements with a full-body workout.

For those looking for a physical challenge, the Nissan Navara Pro Obstacle Course will test participants’ balance, strength and coordination as they navigate a series of obstacles. Another dedicated area, Skechers Beach Warrior, offers fitness challenges for visitors seeking a more demanding workout.

Visitors who enjoy team sports can head to the DP World Cricket Arena, while nearby beach soccer and beach volleyball courts give friends and families opportunities to compete and exercise together on the sand.

Basketball enthusiasts will also find a dedicated court, while the Wasl Padel Arena offers another option for visitors looking to play racket sports.

For skateboarders, the Emirates Skate Park offers a dedicated space to practice skating skills, adding another activity to the village’s sporting program.

Those interested in structured workouts can explore the Puff fitness zones, which include spin sessions, circuit training and the Engine Room for strength and conditioning exercises.

Visitors can also try boxing, mixed martial arts, and high-intensity interval training at the DIEZ fitness zones, offering opportunities to challenge their stamina, strength, and overall fitness.

For participants who prefer slower-paced sessions, the CBD Wellness area offers wellness-focused activities, while dedicated Whoop Pilates, Body Work and Lift zones cater to those interested in flexibility, body conditioning and strength training.

Water sports also form part of the village’s activities, allowing visitors to explore fitness experiences beyond the traditional gym setting.

Fitness activities for the whole family

Beyond the main sporting areas, the village features a Talabat Playground, creating a space for younger visitors to enjoy physical activities.

The main stage serves as one of the central attractions, hosting a rotating program of group fitness classes throughout the challenge.

A Whoop Run Club Hub also provides a dedicated meeting point for running enthusiasts, while additional partner activations are planned throughout the village.

During the walkthrough, organizers highlighted the range of activities planned across the site, with several areas still being prepared ahead of the official public opening.

The village is designed to let visitors explore different workout stations rather than focus on one activity, making it possible to combine sports, cardio, strength training and wellness in a single visit.

Free entry throughout the 30-day challenge

The DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach runs from October 31 to November 29, with free entry for visitors who register on site.

The village is scheduled to open from 3pm to 11pm on weekdays, and 7am to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

While the village offers free activities and classes, visitors who want to use specific sports courts are encouraged to book sessions in advance.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages people to commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.