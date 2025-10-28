Dubai Fitness Challenge: Free events, classes, full calendar for November 2025

The Dubai Fitness Challenge will kick off its ninth edition on November 1, 2025.

Running until Sunday, November 30, this edition of the city-wide active lifestyle initiative promises an unparalleled calendar of free fitness experiences designed for all ages and abilities.

From four flagship mass-participation events and three fitness villages, to over 25 community hubs and thousands of classes citywide, DFC 2025 promises to make physical activity inspiring, accessible, and unforgettable.

Here are key highlights unfolding across the city during November:

Dubai Ride, November 2

Kicking off DFC 2025 in spectacular style, thousands of cyclists will meet on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 2 November, at 6.15am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride.

Participants can choose a challenge they are comfortable with, taking either the family-friendly 4-km route winding through Downtown Dubai, or the exhilarating 12-km course alongside the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.

For experienced riders seeking an adrenaline rush, Dubai Ride Speed Laps returns from 5am-6am, offering advanced cyclists the rare opportunity to ride at pace on the 12-km route with a minimum average speed of 30kmph.

Dubai Stand Up Paddle, November 8 and 9

Dubai Stand Up Paddle returns, with the event now spanning two full days at the breathtaking Hatta Dam. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, the third edition offers the perfect blend of fitness, adventure, and natural vistas.

Book your free Dubai SUP session, enjoy complimentary kayaking experiences on a first-come, first-served basis (single kayaks for ages 17 and over, doubles for families), and unwind with sunset yoga sessions guided by professional instructors right on the water’s edge.

Running from 8.30am to 5.30pm each day, Dubai SUP provides all necessary equipment – boards, paddles, and life jackets – along with expert-led training and adaptive activities for People of Determination. Free shuttle services will run from One Central free parking lot near Dubai World Trade Centre, making it easy for participants to reach Hatta and turn the event into a full weekend getaway.

Dubai Run, November 23

One of the crown jewels of DFC returns for its seventh edition, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into the world's largest free community fun run. Starting at 6.30am, Dubai Run invites runners of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to take over the city's most iconic road and celebrate the power of collective movement.

Participants can choose the distance they feel most comfortable with. The challenging 10km route finishing at the DIFC Gate Building is for experienced runners. The relaxed 5km Downtown route is perfect for families and casual joggers, and concludes near Dubai Mall on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. With dedicated start zones and volunteer support for People of Determination, Dubai Run ensures no one is left behind.

Dubai Yoga, November 30

For the first time in DFC history, the Challenge concludes with a powerful new flagship event: Dubai Yoga. As the sun sets over Zabeel Park on the final day, thousands of yoga enthusiasts will gather for a mass yoga session, making for one of the largest yoga events in the region.

With dedicated areas for families and ladies, Dubai Yoga offers a unifying, community-led moment that brings participants together to close the Challenge collectively.

Register now at DubaiYoga.ae.

Three free fitness villages

Kite Beach

Dubai's largest free sports village, offering the most comprehensive fitness experience of the month. With activities for every ability and interest — from beach soccer, basketball, cricket, and beach volleyball, to padel tennis, obstacle courses, boxing and yoga — it's the ultimate place to discover new ways to move and build lasting fitness habits.

Open Monday to Friday, from 3pm to 11pm, and weekends, from 7am to 11pm, the village features bookable courts, multiple active zones, including HIIT, Obstacle Course Race and Beach Warrior, a packed programme of classes, hydration stations and an aquapark (fee required).

Free entry is available with onsite registration, while court bookings can be made in advance.

Zabeel Park

Centrally located at Zabeel Park Gate 2, this vibrant community hub serves as the heartbeat of DFC's running and cycling scene. Open Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 11pm, and weekends, from noon to 11pm, the Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park is home to a main stage with live classes, active zones – including Spin Zone, Kids Fitness Zone, and Boxing, which is new for 2025 – along with bookable courts, including basketball, cricket and padel tennis.

Beyond the daily programming, Zabeel Park serves as the official bib collection point for Dubai Ride (October 29 – November 1) and Dubai Run (November 3 – November 22).

Al Warqa'a Park

Perfect for families and outdoor enthusiasts, Al Warqa'a Park Fitness Village offers a complete fitness experience centered around its beautiful 2.8km running and cycling track.

Featuring a new gym for 2025, dedicated zones for kids and ladies-only sessions, bike rentals, and bookable courts for padel tennis, volleyball, football, and basketball, this Fitness Village is open daily from 4pm to 11pm.