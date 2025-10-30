Dubai Fitness Challenge at Global Village: Walk 3,000 steps in 30 mins, win prize

Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, has joined the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025 as a key community Fitness Hub.

Throughout November, the park invites guests of all ages to take part in a range of activities designed to inspire movement and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Global Village aims to motivate families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts to adopt 30 minutes of daily physical activity over 30 days, further advancing Dubai’s vision of transforming into the world’s most active city.

Guests can take part in the Ozka Step Challenge by signing up via the Global Village mobile app and completing 3,000 steps in the park within 30 minutes for a chance to win an exciting prize. Every participant who successfully completes the challenge will be rewarded with a complimentary single-entrance to the exhilarating “Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone”.

Younger guests can enjoy the Global Show Academy Workshop, a 30-minute dance workshop that will be held twice daily from Thursday to Sunday at the Kids’ Theatre.

These activations are part of Global Village’s ongoing commitment to being a global hub of family entertainment and cultural unity.