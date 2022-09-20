Dubai: First vertical aerospace facility in region completed

It focuses on the importance of safeguarding passwords, data privacy, protection against hacking and social engineering attacks
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) on Tuesday announced the completion of its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region.
Located in the Supply Chain Cluster of MBRAH, the 12,000 square metres Suppliers Complex offers light industrial space for maintenance-services companies, aircraft engines and spare parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies to establish their operations. Featuring 86 leasable units across three levels, the Complex provides plug-and-play solutions for companies to quickly and easily set up a base in the facility.
Mainly targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, the new facility was inaugurated at an event organised by MBRAH in partnership with Stratasys.
Aerospace companies setting up their businesses at the Suppliers Complex benefit from an incubator and various incentives and support packages designed to help companies run their businesses smoothly and cost-effectively. The Complex also has a logistics division, which provides customised services to companies based in the facility.
Several companies from across the world have already established themselves in the facility and MBRAH is planning two additional phases of the Complex in response to high demand. Over 40 per cent of the units were pre-leased during the construction of the Complex.
Industry segments covered by the Complex include maintenance, repair, and operating supplies (MROs); aero-logistics; spare parts trading; drones, space sector; software; and avionics.
Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, said, "By offering a comprehensive ecosystem, logistics network and unique services, the new facility supports aerospace companies in gaining streamlined access to the region’s vast aviation market."
