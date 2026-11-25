First-time homebuyers in Dubai can pay half the usual 20 per cent down payment upfront and spread the remaining amount over five years, property platform Sooner has said.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD)-licensed company announced on Wednesday that it had raised $20 million (Dh73.4 million) in funding, giving it the capacity to support Dh1 billion worth of home purchases in 2027.

The platform caters to salaried UAE residents earning at least Dh25,000 a month who qualify for a mortgage. Buyers can receive support of up to 10 per cent of the property's value, capped at Dh500,000.

The arrangement is available exclusively for eligible ready properties, with off-plan homes excluded, according to the company's website.

First-time homebuyers in Dubai typically need to have between 27 and 30 per cent of a property's value in cash to cover the down payment and associated closing costs, according to Sooner. The company aims to reduce this upfront financial burden, particularly for residents who can afford monthly mortgage payments but are struggling to save enough for a down payment while paying rent.

How much will buyers pay?

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammed Aziz, CEO and Co-Founder of Sooner, said the company charges a fixed annual fee of 7 per cent on the amount of support provided.

For a property worth Dh2 million, the arrangement would work as follows:

Conventional 20 per cent down payment: Dh400,000

Down payment paid upfront by the buyer: Dh200,000

Amount provided by Sooner: Dh200,000

Monthly instalment to Sooner over five years: Dh4,500

Total fees payable to Sooner over five years: Dh70,000

Total amount repaid to Sooner: Dh270,000

The monthly instalment of Dh4,500 would be payable in addition to the buyer's regular bank mortgage instalment.

Customers can opt for repayment periods of 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months, with shorter repayment periods resulting in lower total fees. There are no setup charges, the company says.

How does the arrangement work?

UAE Central Bank mortgage regulations stipulate that borrowers must fund their down payments from their own resources rather than other sources of borrowing.

Asked by Khaleej Times how Sooner's model complies with these requirements, Aziz said the company operates under a DLD property management licence and uses a Shariah-compliant lease and sublease arrangement known as forward Ijara.

Under this structure, Sooner leases the property from the homeowner by making a single upfront payment before leasing it back to the owner, who makes monthly payments to the company.

“In this case, our support is no different than an owner buying the property and then renting it out in one cheque. We just make the process simple for the buyer while allowing them to stay in the unit,” Aziz said.

He added that the company's support covers up to 10 per cent of the property's value towards the combined upfront costs of purchasing a home, which include both the down payment and closing fees.

The buyer, therefore, still contributes approximately 20 per cent of the property's value towards the purchase, which Aziz said was in line with Central Bank expectations.

Which banks and properties are covered?

Aziz said Sooner operates as a registered mortgage broker through its subsidiary, ReMatch Mortgage Broker, and has commercial agreements with banks for mortgage referrals.

“Through Sooner’s platform, our customers have got mortgages from leading banks,” he said.

Buyers can choose from eligible ready homes built by developers including Emaar, Nakheel and Ellington across several Dubai communities.

The company's website lists properties in Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Marina, Dubai South, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Furjan and Damac Lagoons, among other areas.

Sooner says it assesses properties against recent DLD transaction data to ensure they are priced in line with the market.

Dh16.5 billion in buying demand

Since its launch in July 2026, Sooner said it had received around 9,000 applications representing $4.5 billion (Dh16.5 billion) in potential buying demand. It has supported approximately $10 million (Dh36.7 million) worth of home purchases so far.

The company's latest funding round comprises $5 million in equity led by Nuwa Capital and a $15 million Shariah-compliant debt facility from Amwal Capital Partners.

Aziz said the idea for the platform stemmed from his own experience of saving for a down payment while paying rent.

“Every year a first-time buyer spends saving for a down payment, is a year of rent paid towards someone else's mortgage,” he said.

The company also plans to introduce a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) product in 2027, allowing existing homeowners to access the equity accumulated in their properties to help finance another home.