Dubai: First mosque in National Industries Park to open next year

The first mosque in National Industries Park (NIP) will open its doors for worshippers before the holy month of Ramadan next year.

With a capacity to accommodate more than 2,000 worshippers, the mosque can house 1,000 people inside and an additional 1,000 outside to serve workers and residents of the area and surroundings.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE in late February or early March 2025.

Constructed by Danube Group, the groundbreaking was held on Tuesday by senior officials of Danube Group, National Industries Parkand General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf). Currently, construction is actively underway, with the mosque projected to be completed within the next year.

This is second mosque being built in Dubai by the Danube Group. The first was built in Dubai Studio City.

"We are excited to embark on this meaningful journey of building the first mosque in National Industries Park. This mosque is not just a place of worship but a symbol of our continuous efforts to serve the community and provide essential infrastructure. It aligns with our values of inclusivity, unity, and giving back to the society we operate in," said Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group. "The commencement of this community project marks an important milestone for the thousands of workers and residents in NIP and the surrounding areas. We are honoured to see the start of construction and appreciate Danube Group's commitment to supporting social welfare. This mosque exemplifies the spirit of inclusivity and compassion that drives progress and strengthens our community bonds," said Abdulla Al Hashmi, chief operating officer of Parks and Zones at DP World GCC.