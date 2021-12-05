Dubai: First luxury resort to open on World Islands on December 18

The Civil Defence responded in five minutes
The first luxury resort on Dubai’s World Islands is set to open on December 18.
Situated on Clarence Island, the five-star Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, developed by Seven Tides, features a 2,000 square metre private beach.
Seven Tides CEO, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, said this will become one of the most sought-after leisure and lifestyle destinations in the Middle East, if not the world.
“Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will offer genuine island tranquillity despite its proximity to major retail destinations, gourmet restaurants, golf courses and the emirate’s lively nightlife,” Bin Sulayem added.
The hotel houses 70 rooms, suites and villas.
Accessible exclusively by boat, just a 10-minute ride from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, the development will feature a gymnasium and a guest pool, as well as a series of private infinity pools for the exclusive use of those staying in villas.
Ghanim Bin Sulayem, operations director, Seven Tides, said: “Work on the island is advancing quickly. Creating an island resort does not come without its challenges, however, thanks to the expertise of all involved, we look forward to showcasing this unique development in December when we officially open to the public.”
