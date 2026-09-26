Dubai firm 'open as normal' after owner detained in Kerala over alleged job fraud

A Dubai-based company owned by an entrepreneur under scrutiny in the southern Indian state of Kerala is operating as normal, a customer service representative told Khaleej Times. The project management firm confirmed both its UAE branches — in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — remain open.

“We are open and our work is going on as normal,” said the customer service representative of the firm. “We are a company that has been operating for over a decade. We continue to help people to migrate to Canada and find work visas in other European countries.”

On Thursday, Kerala Police confirmed to media that the entrepreneur, who had travelled from Dubai to Kerala’s capital Trivandrum (officially known as Thiruvananthapuram), was taken into custody in connection with alleged overseas employment fraud. She was later granted interim bail. According to Indian media reports, the woman was detained based on complaints alleging that her company defrauded job seekers by promising overseas employment in Poland and Armenia.

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As per Indian law, a person being taken into custody does not necessarily mean they are arrested. Citizens can be taken into custody for investigative purposes and legal charges may or may not be filed based on the findings of the investigation.

Focus on work

The employee claimed that the entrepreneur has been in regular contact with her employees. “Madam has been in constant touch on our employee groups,” she said. “She told us all to continue focusing on work and not pay attention to what was being circulated on media and social media.”

She also added that the employees were confident that their boss would be exonerated. “Madam said that the case was based on a misunderstanding and that she would be cleared in a day or two,” she said. “We are confident we will weather this storm.”

Indian media alleged that the woman had fled to Dubai after the case was registered in January, but a staff member said that she was unaware of it. “If she knew that there was a case against her, why would she travel to India?” the employee asked. “She had no idea that there were legal proceedings against her.”

Investigations into the matter continue.