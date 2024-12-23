Dubai: Fireworks announced at 5 locations for New Year 2025

Fireworks will light up the first few minutes of the new year 2025 from five areas in Dubai.

Locations include Burj Park, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, and Hatta.

This came as the city unveiled its New Year’s Eve line-up of celebrations.

At the Burj Park, the iconic Burj Khalifa will light up with a grand display, with the sky over Downtown Dubai glowing with fireworks.

Dubai Festival City Mall will see fireworks and a special performance by Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily.

“For a more traditional setting, head to the historic district of Al Seef, where you can enjoy stunning views and festive atmosphere,” Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said. “Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, offer idyllic settings to watch the fireworks off the coast. And for those in Hatta, a spectacular display by the Hatta Sign will light up the night sky.”