Dubai firefighters scale Burj Khalifa in less than an hour to set Guinness World Record

Three firefighters wearing heavy gear weighing 15kg raced up the 159 floors of Burj Khalifa via its spiralling stairs, defying low oxygen levels and extreme heat inside their suits.

The three Emirati firefighters set a new Guinness World Record, wearing their full firefighting gear throughout the climb, completing it in a record time of 52 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Dubai Civil Defence firefighters prepared through an intensive daily training programme that included endurance exercises, fitness routines, and realistic simulations of working conditions.

DCD told Khaleej Times that the challenge was more than a display of physical strength; it sent a clear message about Dubai’s firefighters' readiness, both physically and professionally. The challenge aimed to highlight the teams’ ability to respond efficiently to emergencies in skyscrapers.

The DCD said that the final stages of the climb were the most demanding due to physical fatigue, limited oxygen, heat inside the suit, and the effects of gravity.

The climb was officially verified by Guinness-certified observers, who documented the timing, equipment, and number of participants in accordance with official standards. No medical incidents occurred, due to prior preparation and full supervision.

Participants were carefully selected for their exceptional fitness, field experience, and professionalism. The achievement inspired pride and motivation across all civil defence personnel, demonstrating their readiness to face any challenge or emergency at great heights.

Earlier on social media, videos of firefighters enthusiastically training in full uniform went viral, drawing widespread admiration, with viewers seeing them as a source of pride and inspiration for the UAE community.