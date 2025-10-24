  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Dubai firefighters scale Burj Khalifa in less than an hour to set Guinness World Record

The final stages of the climb were the most demanding due to physical fatigue, limited oxygen, heat inside the suit, and the effects of gravity

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 7:52 AM

Top Stories

Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

Gold for Dh35 per gram: Long-time investors in UAE recall when metal was affordable

Gold for Dh35 per gram: Long-time investors in UAE recall when metal was affordable

UAE calls on Hajj pilgrims to complete health requirements for 2026 season

UAE calls on Hajj pilgrims to complete health requirements for 2026 season

Three firefighters wearing heavy gear weighing 15kg raced up the 159 floors of Burj Khalifa via its spiralling stairs, defying low oxygen levels and extreme heat inside their suits.

The three Emirati firefighters set a new Guinness World Record, wearing their full firefighting gear throughout the climb, completing it in a record time of 52 minutes and 30 seconds.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE’s first battery-swapping station for bikes to power greener, faster deliveries

thumb-image

Fitness coach on wearable tech and wellness: 'Know your numbers, but also know your body'

thumb-image

Max Verstappen to turn the screw as Ferrari milestone looms

thumb-image

Gunmen kill Pakistan militia chief and five others

thumb-image

'Thamma' Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's horror-comedy fails to sparkle

 

The Dubai Civil Defence firefighters prepared through an intensive daily training programme that included endurance exercises, fitness routines, and realistic simulations of working conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

DCD told Khaleej Times that the challenge was more than a display of physical strength; it sent a clear message about Dubai’s firefighters' readiness, both physically and professionally. The challenge aimed to highlight the teams’ ability to respond efficiently to emergencies in skyscrapers.

The DCD said that the final stages of the climb were the most demanding due to physical fatigue, limited oxygen, heat inside the suit, and the effects of gravity.

The climb was officially verified by Guinness-certified observers, who documented the timing, equipment, and number of participants in accordance with official standards. No medical incidents occurred, due to prior preparation and full supervision.

Participants were carefully selected for their exceptional fitness, field experience, and professionalism. The achievement inspired pride and motivation across all civil defence personnel, demonstrating their readiness to face any challenge or emergency at great heights.

Earlier on social media, videos of firefighters enthusiastically training in full uniform went viral, drawing widespread admiration, with viewers seeing them as a source of pride and inspiration for the UAE community.