Dubai fire: Rs1 million compensation offered to family of two Indians killed in tragedy

The Indian Embassy in the UAE is in the process of repatriating their bodies to Tamil Nadu, according to the Chief Minister of the state

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 3:16 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 3:50 PM

The Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs1 million (Dh45,000) each as compensation for the kin of two Indians killed in a massive fire in Dubai.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the … news that both of them died in a fire in their residential area on Saturday," MK Stalin, Chief Minister of the south Indian state, said in a statement.

Imam Kasim (43) and S Mohammed Rafiq (49) were among the 16 people who died in the fire that broke out in a residential building in Al Ras on Saturday. The watchmen of the building died trying to save others.

They were on the ground floor of the building when the fire broke out, but rushed upstairs to help other tenants.

Grateful residents have paid tributes to the watchmen for saving their lives. A tenant who lives opposite the apartment where the fire broke out told Khaleej Times that he and his roommate escaped on time thanks to the watchmen.

Chief Minister Stalin said the Indian Embassy in the UAE is in the process of repatriating the bodies to Tamil Nadu. Social workers assisting in the case said they will be sent back home tonight (April 17).

Two other Indians were killed in the tragedy. A beloved teacher in Dubai, Jeshi Kandamangalath, who hailed from Malappuram in Kerala, apparently died of asphyxia along with her husband, Rijesh Kalangadan.

Their bodies have already been repatriated, social workers added.

