Look: 'Fire' on 112th floor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa put out in 10 mins in evacuation drill

The fire and evacuation drill at Burj Khalifa was part of Dubai Civil Defence's preparations for New Year celebrations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 8:43 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 9:06 PM

Dubai Civil Defence teams proved their efficiency once again, this time by putting out a fire on the 112th floor of Burj Khalifa in 10 minutes.

The operation on Monday was part of a fire and evacuation drill, conducted by the Dubai Civil Defence in preparation of a safe New Year celebration.

The drill started at 10am after the Operations Room received a test report that fire has erupted in one of Burj Khalifa's floors.

Staff and residents were immediately evacuated as fire alarms started. Response teams from the Zaabeel Civil Defence Station reached within four minutes, putting out the minor fire that broke out on the 112th floor in just 10 minutes.

The annual exercise was part of Dubai’s efforts to ensure highest safety for residents and tourists in preparation for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence Col. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa said the exercise tested the readiness of response teams to potential crises and ensures the efficiency of firefighting facilities.

Welcoming 2022, the world's tallest tower will see spectacular fireworks and awe-inspiring light and lasers that will illuminate the night sky in downtown Dubai.