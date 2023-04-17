Dubai fire kills 16: PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles families of Pakistani citizens who passed away

He took to Twitter to express his sorrow, adding that he has directed the country's mission in the UAE to extend their support

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 2:33 PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered his condolences to the families of Pakistani citizens who passed away in the tragic blaze on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif said, "I am very sad to learn about the death of three Pakistanis in a residential building fire in Dubai. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy."

The Prime Minister has also said that he has directed the country's mission in the UAE to extend their support. "Have directed Pakistan's Mission in the UAE to extend support to the affected families," he added.

Three Pakistani nationals have been identified among the 16 that have died in Al Ras, Dubai. The blaze broke out in a residential building on Saturday afternoon.

Hassan Afzal Khan, Pakistan Consul General in Dubai, confirmed the death of three people on Sunday and said they were relatives and were living in the same building.

The three men belonged to Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. One of the victim was a bachelor and two were married.

Sixteen people died and nine sustained injuries as a massive fire ripped through the fourth floor of a residential building in Dubai. A Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said the fire broke out in Al Ras on Saturday afternoon.

(With inputs from Waheed Abbas)

ALSO READ: