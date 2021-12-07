Dubai: Fire breaks out in residential building

Relief will help businesses better establish themselves, bring in investments, say business owners
A fire broke out in a residential building on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.
Photos and videos shared by Khaleej Times readers showed the fire raging on the 15th floor of the building.
Several civil defence units and first-responders arrived at the site within minutes after the blaze was reported and cordoned off the area.
The fire has been put out, according to eyewitnesses.
