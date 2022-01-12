Dubai: Fire breaks out in Jebel Ali industrial area; brought under control

Rights of owners of expropriated property are protected and that they are afforded full and fair compensation
UAE1 day ago
A 'small' fire that broke in Dubai late on Wednesday has been brought under control.
The Government of Dubai Media Office said the fire originated from an electric cable in an industrial area in Jebel Ali. No injuries were reported.
Dubai residents, meanwhile, reported having heard a "bang".
Social media was abuzz as Netizens reported the bang late on Wednesday. According to social media users, the incident happened after 9.30pm.
Many reported that the explosion was not as loud or intense as the one reported in July last year. The fire caused by the explosion then within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control without any casualties.
