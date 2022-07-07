Watch: Fire breaks out in Al Quoz Industrial Area in Dubai

Two expats died in the incident
A fire that broke out in two warehouses in Dubai’s Al Quoz has been brought under control in under an hour. The blaze was reported at 1.21pm on Thursday in Al Quoz Industrial Area. No casualties were reported.
Firefighters reached the area in under six minutes, evacuated workers, cordoned off the area and began the operation to extinguish the medium-intensity blaze.
The blaze was brought under control at 2.09pm.
