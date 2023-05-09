Dubai: Filipino expats can get job contracts verified in special weekend service on May 20

The initiative was launched so as not to disrupt expats' weekday work schedule

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 5:39 PM

The Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai (formerly known as Polo-Dubai) will be open for special consular services on Saturday (May 20), labour attaché John Rio Aceveda Bautista has announced.

The special consular mission is aimed at not disrupting the weekday work schedule of Filipino expats who go to MWO for various services. Among those that will be offered during the special Saturday operation are:

Contract verification

Owwa (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) membership

SSS (Social Security System) services

Pag-Ibig (Home Development Mutual Fund) services

Bautista also announced that the MWO conducted a consular mission in Ajman over the weekend, providing 471 individual services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

