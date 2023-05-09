UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Filipino expats can get job contracts verified in special weekend service on May 20

The initiative was launched so as not to disrupt expats' weekday work schedule

Supplied photo
Supplied photo
by

Angel Tesorero

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 5:39 PM

The Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai (formerly known as Polo-Dubai) will be open for special consular services on Saturday (May 20), labour attaché John Rio Aceveda Bautista has announced.

The special consular mission is aimed at not disrupting the weekday work schedule of Filipino expats who go to MWO for various services. Among those that will be offered during the special Saturday operation are:

  • Contract verification
  • Owwa (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) membership
  • SSS (Social Security System) services
  • Pag-Ibig (Home Development Mutual Fund) services

Bautista also announced that the MWO conducted a consular mission in Ajman over the weekend, providing 471 individual services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE