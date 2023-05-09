Dubai: Filipino expats can get job contracts verified in special weekend service on May 20

Several investors and traders are also expecting an increase in interest rates in order to contain inflation, supporting Sterling against foreign currencies
The Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai (formerly known as Polo-Dubai) will be open for special consular services on Saturday (May 20), labour attaché John Rio Aceveda Bautista has announced.
The special consular mission is aimed at not disrupting the weekday work schedule of Filipino expats who go to MWO for various services. Among those that will be offered during the special Saturday operation are:
Bautista also announced that the MWO conducted a consular mission in Ajman over the weekend, providing 471 individual services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
ALSO READ:
Several investors and traders are also expecting an increase in interest rates in order to contain inflation, supporting Sterling against foreign currencies
Companies are advised to contact the authority if they have not yet received the notification in question, in order to avoid being penalised
Visitors to this 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street will be able to watch it rain, and even snow, on demand — all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee
A study found that there are more Facebook users registered here than the population in the country
The adorable series of images show the UAE Vice-President warmly looking at his grandson, lifting him and then kissing his cheek
The summit in Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen partnerships, international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in crisis management
The resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette
The third plane arrived in Chad and carried 15 tonnes of food supplies to urgently support Sudanese refugees