Dubai: Filipina baristas share secrets to making award-winning cup of coffee

They changed their careers and learned new skills to craft signature brews that helped them win international awards representing UAE

Kiah Parangue, Everlee Peran and Cherryl Guadalquiver..

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

One started as a secretary, the other a hotel housekeeper, and another was a waitress in a coffee shop. They changed their careers, learned new skills, and eventually became international award-winning baristas representing the UAE.

Their road to success was not instant but a tedious process, like roasting coffee beans to bring their distinct flavours. Their efforts paid off – Filipina expats Kiah Parangue, Everlee Peran and Cherryl Guadalquiver mastered the fundamentals, learned new techniques and crafted individual signature brews that gave them first, second and third places in the recent ‘My Mocaccino Barista Challenge by Lavazza’ in Turin, Italy.

Parangue, who works as a barista at Dubai Coffee Museum, emerged the top winner and Lavazza Barista Challenge Champion. She bested 14 other international baristas who were tested of their skills in interpreting a mocaccino or caffè mocha recipe.

She called her signature creation, ‘Kafa Bloom Mocaccino’, consisting of three shots of chilled double espresso, using Lavazza Kafa Forest Coffee; 15ml white chocolate sauce, 20ml strawberry reduction, and 15ml dates with cinnamon reduction that were blended and served chilled with 50g of ice. She brewed dried orange and added dry ice to release a lovely floral orange blossom aroma.

Peran, an independent barista, grabbed second place with her Arancia-cino creation; and Guadalquiver, who also works at Dubai Coffee Museum, notched third spot with her signature ‘My Mocaccino Tentacion’

Their amazing achievements serve as inspiration for the local barista community; while the trio also credit their success to the support and encouragement they got from their friends.

They said the secret ingredient to their award-winning cups of coffee was strong outpouring of support from colleagues, mentors and employers – that percolated through years of friendship. There were no shortcuts; they experimented with different roasts and whipped up the drinks with constant practice and equal parts of hard work and dedication, plus a dollop and foam of fun on top.

From secretary to champion barista

Kiah Parangue.

Having a strong support system proved really beneficial for Parangue, who started not as a barista but as secretary at Dubai Coffee Museum.

“Before, I was the one organising competitions for the local baristas,” she told Khaleej Times, adding: “I became curious and I asked the baristas how to prepare coffee. Then, I fell in love with coffee-making. I enrolled in different classes; studied different roasts and got certifications, then I started creating my own brew.”

In June last year, Parangue joined in the UAE elimination round. She spent several months preparing for the competition and sought the help of a kababayan (countryman), Lyndon Recera, who was a former barista champion.

She won the national round and automatically qualified for the international competition held in Turin early this year. It was her first time to compete and she aced it on her first try.

“I was overwhelmed with emotions. Now that the challenge is over, I can’t help but feel honoured to have been awarded the first prize and to have shared the podium with two other Filipina baristas from the UAE,” Parangue said.

She added being a barista champion was not just an individual effort. There was a team behind her success, she noted, explaining her personal perseverance was complemented by team work that created the perfect blend, ‘Kafa Bloom Mocaccino’.

Parangue said: “For me, the perfect coffee is a well-balanced cup; no ingredient should be overwhelming. I always aim to achieve the balance of sweetness, acidity and bitterness in my coffee. Nothing should be overpowering; everything must be complementing... Then you will be satisfied and feel really happy when you drink your coffee.”

Perfect blend

Everlee Peran.

Like Parangue, Peran and Guadalquiver also talked about the same principle in creating their perfect blend.

They noted: “Coffee is complex – food scientists say there are nearly 700 flavour compounds in a single coffee bean. But creating the perfect cup is personal. It’s about creating the perfect balance and make it the way you like it best.”

Peran herself underwent personal reflection to determine what was the best profession for her. She started in the hospitality industry as a housekeeper in a hotel. But not seeing any growth, she determinedly changed her career.

A friend encouraged her to become a barista and she studied the fundamentals, coffee origins and preparation methods before experimenting with different roasts. She also got strong support from colleagues and friends who trained her for months. That is why her Arancia-cino creation secured second place in the international barista competition.

Doing what you love

Cherryl Guadalquiver.

For Guadalquiver, making the perfect blend was a result of adhering to her philosophy – ‘Love what you do; Do what you love.”

“It was a long journey before reaching the finals in Turin,” she noted, adding: “Few months before the competition, we had to train regularly from 9am to 9pm.”

“But I never got tired because it’s a job that I really love,” added the award-winning barista who started as a waitress at a coffee shop.

Guadalquiver continued: “I joined in the competition because I wanted to showcase my skills. I finished in the top 3 and now I want to share a message with my fellow baristas and those aspiring to become one to always believe in themselves and continue doing what they love.”