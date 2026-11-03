Several Sharjah roads ready as book fair opens November 4

UAE residents heading to the Sharjah International Book Fair have been reassured about the commute, with several roads leading to Expo Centre Sharjah already ready ahead of the event’s opening on November 4.

The Initiatives Implementation Authority and Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority have announced the readiness of roads serving the exhibition venue. The arrangements aim to improve traffic flow and make it easier for visitors to reach the fair.

A map shared by the authority highlights access routes around Al Corniche Road and Al Ittihad Road, with Al Arab Mall and Industrial Area 7 among the nearby landmarks.

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Fair runs until November 15

The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair will run from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Held under the theme “Made of Stories”, this year’s edition will welcome Oman as Guest of Honour.

The fair will bring together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, with 1,500 cultural and artistic events planned, according to the Sharjah Book Authority.

Visitors can look forward to literary discussions, children’s workshops, theatrical performances and live cooking demonstrations.

New attractions include Poets’ Corner, where personal stories will be turned into poems in Arabic and English, and Future Hands District — an interactive space introducing children to different professions. The programme will also feature 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries.