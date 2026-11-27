Dubai's Farmers' Market is back for its sixth season, opening on Saturday, November 28, at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej. The weekly market will bring together Emirati farmers, local businesses and the community to celebrate locally grown produce, combining shopping, family activities and learning experiences during Dubai's winter season.

The market will run every Saturday and Sunday until January 31, 2027.

This season will feature 43 Emirati farmers and local business owners, giving them a chance to showcase and sell their products and connect directly with customers.

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For the first time, Dubai Municipality has set aside 10 dedicated spaces for young farmers and entrepreneurs, giving children the chance to sell their own products and gain hands-on experience in farming and business from an early age.

Fun for the whole family

The sixth season brings an expanded programme of activities for all ages. Opening celebrations will include drone light shows, and special activities are planned for Eid Al Etihad on December 5.

Here are some activities for the entire family to check out:

Chef's Table : A fortnightly live cooking demonstration by a chef using fresh produce from the market, showing visitors how to make the most of local ingredients.

Virtual farming : Interactive digital games that teach children about the stages of farming and plant care.

Seed vending machines : Encouraging visitors to try home gardening.

Young Farmer programme : Workshops teaching children the basics of farming, plant care and cultivation.

Weekly Agricultural Majlis: Free workshops and lectures led by the Juthoor community initiative, with support from Plantology, where farmers and enthusiasts can share knowledge and learn about sustainable farming.

Supporting local farmers

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: "The sixth season of the Farmers' Market at Quranic Park reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to supporting Emirati farmers and local businesses while creating engaging community experiences during the winter season."

He added: "Through the introduction of new activities and experiences, we also aim to encourage greater community participation and provide opportunities for families, children and young people to engage with agriculture."

Dubai Municipality provides participating farmers with display spaces, logistical support, equipment, agricultural supplies, workshops, training courses and consultations — all aimed at helping them improve their practices and grow their businesses.

By combining local shopping with family activities and education, the Farmers' Market offers a community destination where residents can discover Emirati produce, meet local farmers and learn about sustainable farming — while supporting Dubai's efforts to turn public parks into vibrant community spaces.