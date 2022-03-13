Dubai: Fancy vehicle number plates sold for nearly Dh30 million

The vigilance of the UAE Armed Forces has thwarted large-scale terrorist operations, said Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar
UAE2 days ago
An auction for fancy vehicle number plates in Dubai yielded nearly Dh30 million on Saturday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
AA90 fetched the highest bid on the day, selling for Dh2.74 million, while M73 was sold for Dh2.36 million. W55555 went for Dh1.71 million, while X800 was sold for Dh1.02 million.
A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction.
ALSO READ:
The vigilance of the UAE Armed Forces has thwarted large-scale terrorist operations, said Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar
UAE2 days ago
The latest Mahzooz draw brought three expats closer to their financial goals after they each won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw
UAE2 days ago
Teams competing in five gruelling challenges stand a chance to win the grand prize of Dh257,000
UAE2 days ago
The campaign will continue till the goal of delivering a billion meals is achieved
UAE3 days ago
Climate change has intensified drought in the region
UAE3 days ago
The UAE underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities, stressing that the security of both countries is indivisible
UAE3 days ago
'One difference between us and robots is soul, passion and feelings'
UAE3 days ago
The event is taking place under the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Consulate General of India, Dubai
UAE3 days ago