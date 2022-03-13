Dubai: Fancy vehicle number plates sold for nearly Dh30 million

The highest bid of the day at the event was Dh2.74 million

Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022

An auction for fancy vehicle number plates in Dubai yielded nearly Dh30 million on Saturday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

AA90 fetched the highest bid on the day, selling for Dh2.74 million, while M73 was sold for Dh2.36 million. W55555 went for Dh1.71 million, while X800 was sold for Dh1.02 million.

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction.

