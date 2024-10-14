Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon37.2°C

Dubai: Facial recognition system at airports to soon cut travel time to seconds

Termed as the “future of immigration”, this system will allow travellers to walk through the airport without having to queue up at any immigration counter

Travel through Dubai airports could soon take only seconds, according to officials from General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA).

“This is a biometric that allow people to travel through airports without any documents,” said Lt. Hamad Almandoos from GDRFA. “We will place cameras all over the airport that will take photographs as the person walks by and compare it to their documents.”


He was speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Gitex Global technology conference that began in the UAE on Monday. One of the largest tech events in the world, Gitex Global will be help over 5 days at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Termed as the “future of immigration” this system will allow travellers to walk through the airport in seconds without having to queue up at any immigration counters. “We have already been trialling the system and it will be rolled out very soon,” said Lt. Hamad Almandoos. “It will have our travellers walk straight to security in just seconds.”

