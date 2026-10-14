Dubai expo to offer free medical screenings, display AI smart glasses, prosthetic limbs

Free medical screenings, artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses, advanced electronic prosthetic limbs and voice-to-text technologies will be among the highlights of a major Dubai exhibition showcasing innovations designed to make everyday life more accessible for people with disabilities.

The eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2026 will open on October 19 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 240 exhibitors, brands and rehabilitation centres from 50 countries. Organisers expect around 18,000 visitors from 70 countries over the three-day event.

The exhibition, running until October 21 at Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6, will showcase solutions addressing mobility, visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities, as well as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Several technologies are also expected to make their debut in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

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For people with disabilities and their families in the UAE, the event will offer an opportunity to explore assistive devices, experience emerging technologies and access free medical screenings, while exhibitors will offer discounts on selected products and solutions.

AI smart glasses, prosthetic limbs and immersive VR experiences

Among the technologies on display will be AI-powered smart glasses offering real-time translation and visual assistance for people with visual disabilities. Advanced electronic prosthetic limbs designed to replicate natural movement will also feature, alongside smartphone applications connecting people with disabilities to accessible transport services.

Visitors will be able to explore voice-recognition and real-time speech-to-text technologies designed to support people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Digital tools aimed at helping people with autism learn and communicate will also be showcased.

The expo will feature dedicated artificial intelligence and virtual reality zones. At the AI Zone, participants can experiment with artificial intelligence and create their own digital stories, while the VR Zone will offer immersive experiences ranging from driving and motor racing to underwater adventures and virtual visits to tourist destinations worldwide.

Beyond technology, the programme will include inclusive art, yoga sessions, games, hands-on training and interactive activities. A gymnastics and parkour zone, organised in collaboration with Stamina 11, will give participants opportunities to develop movement, balance and confidence.

The event will also host the International Domino Championship for People with Visual Disabilities, featuring two-player teams competing in matches that test strategy, concentration and skill.

3.5 billion people to need assistive technology by 2030

The exhibition comes as demand for assistive technology continues to grow globally. An estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide currently live with some form of disability, including more than 50 million across the Middle East, according to World Health Organisation estimates cited by the organisers.

Global studies indicate that 3.5 billion people will need assistive technology by 2030, while only one in 10 people currently has access to the products they need.

The economic case for accessibility is also significant. People with disabilities have an estimated global spending power exceeding $18 trillion annually, according to US-based digital accessibility services company Onward Accessibility.

The global assistive technology market serving people with disabilities and older people is projected to exceed $98 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, the Middle East's mobility aids market alone is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031.

Dubai's exhibition will seek to connect businesses, rehabilitation providers and technology developers with potential buyers and partners through a business networking programme featuring one-to-one meetings.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, who is patron of the expo, previously highlighted Dubai's commitment to accessibility.

“Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading cities in accessibility and inclusive development, while AccessAbilities Expo plays a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s vision to empower people with disabilities and ensure they have every opportunity to participate fully and effectively in society.”

Conferences, autism awareness inclusive education

The three-day programme will feature 11 major activities, including the third Applied Behaviour Analysis Conference for Autism Spectrum Disorder, organised in collaboration with Dubai Autism Center.

The Empowerment Leaders Platform will bring together international speakers and industry experts to discuss accessibility and assistive technology, while the ninth Inclusive Education Summit will explore ways to advance inclusion across education, employment and society.

A photography competition and exhibition, 'Determination Without Limits', will be held in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award. The “Arts for All” showcase will highlight creative expression by artists with disabilities.

On the final day, workshops organised by the Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai and the Community Development Authority in Dubai will address governance, community care, social development and volunteering.

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo, said technological advances were opening up new possibilities for accessibility and inclusion.

“The AccessAbilities Expo has evolved into a global platform for exchanging expertise and helping shape the future of accessibility and inclusion. Technological developments such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet of Things have accelerated innovation across the sector and helped improve the quality of life of millions of people around the world.”

The expo will also run an awareness campaign targeting millions of people across the region and internationally, focusing on autism, inclusive education, rehabilitation, home care, the role of the arts and healthy nutrition.