Dubai: 'Back home for few hours', thousands of Syrians reunite with pride, nostalgia

Six-year-old Mohammed Joud Ahmed could barely sit still as he walked into Expo City Dubai on Saturday morning. Wearing a small Syrian flag pinned to his shirt, he held his mother Oula’s hand, eager to join the thousands celebrating Syria Day at Expo City Dubai.

“I was waiting for this day,” Mohammed said as his eyes lit up upon seeing the food, heritage, and hundreds of Syrian children at the event. His mother, Oula, said that he had been counting down for days. “He kept asking me, ‘When will we go to the Syria celebration?’ He feels proud to be part of this.”

For Mohammed, the excitement was simple and pure — music, colours, food, and a chance to feel close to the country he hears about every day at home. “I like the flag, and I like the dabkeh (traditional dance),” he said.

Proudly showcasing tradition

Among the crowds were three young men were Shabab Hassan, Mohammed Nur, and Abu Khalid, dressed in traditional Syrian attire. Their embroidered vests and tarboosh caps immediately caught the attention of visitors who stopped to take photos.

“We wore this because today is not just a celebration. It’s a reminder of us as Syrians,” said Shabab. “Even though we live in the UAE, our heritage stays in our hearts.”

“When we see thousands of Syrians together like this, it feels like we are back home for a few hours. The music, the food, the flags, they all bring back memories,” said Nur.

Abu Khalid’s focus was on showing the younger generation what Syrian culture looks like. “Kids who grew up here don’t always get to see this. Today, they learn where their parents come from and what makes our culture special.”

From the moment visitors entered the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the energy was vibrant. Families walked together, wrapped in flags, and teenagers posed for photos.

Food becomes star attraction at Syria Day

And then there was the food — the star attraction. The moment the doors opened, the aroma of shawarma, kebbeh, sujuk, and fresh saj was in the air, drawing people towards the stalls.

“Syrian food is a love letter written in spices,” said Laila Mansoor, a 63-year-old residing in Al Tawoon in Sharjah, who came along with her big family.

The stalls were packed throughout the evening, with lines stretching beyond the counters.

“The queue is long but worth it,” said Mansoor. “You can’t find these exact flavours anywhere else.”

Crowds also gathered around the cultural stalls. One of the most popular was the Syrian calligraphy booth. A skilled calligrapher sat behind a table, writing visitors' names in Arabic script.

Artists bring Syria on canvas

Just a few steps away, another group of artists quietly worked on canvases, painting historical Syrian monuments from Palmyra’s ancient ruins to the old streets of Aleppo and the citadel of Damascus.

“It feels emotional to paint these places,” said Yasmine, an artist whose painting has been showcased. “Many of us haven’t visited them for years. Art keeps the memory alive.”

A special corner was dedicated to traditional handmade Syrian soap, made with olive oil and natural ingredients.

For many visitors, the celebration was more than a cultural event; it was a moment of unity. It brought together old friends, neighbours, families, and generations who share the bond of a homeland.

As the night drew to a close, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the celebration reflected the deep connection between the people of the UAE and Syria.

“This gathering reflects the deep affection and mutual respect between the Syrian and Emirati peoples,” he said. “Our relations are built on a long history, an authentic heritage, and noble human values shared by both nations. These foundations form a strong basis for expanding cooperation in ways that support the prosperity of both countries and the wider Arab region.”

He added that the event mirrors the vision of the UAE leadership in supporting brotherly nations and strengthening coexistence.

“We appreciate the contributions of the Syrian community in the UAE - their dedication, creativity and commitment,” he said.