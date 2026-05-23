‘Eid before Eid’: Thousands gather to celebrate Sudan Day at Expo City Dubai

Sudanese and UAE flags fluttered across packed halls at Expo City Dubai on Saturday as thousands of Sudanese residents from across the UAE gathered to celebrate Sudan Day, with many calling the event ‘Eid before Eid’, in a reference to Eid Al Adha, which will be celebrated later this week.

During the event, traditional coffee gatherings, folk music, sweets and cultural performances recreated the feeling of home for visitors. Organised by Emirates Loves Sudan, the event drew nearly 20,000 people, with residents travelling from different emirates to attend the large cultural gathering.

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Men dressed in traditional white jalabiya sat around for floor coffee gatherings—a popular Sudanese tradition where friends and relatives meet over coffee in majlis-style seating.

Children ran through packed halls waving Sudanese flags, while long queues formed around traditional food and sweets stalls. Visitors explored handmade crafts, cultural displays and heritage corners that reflected different parts of Sudanese life.

Music remained one of the biggest attractions at the festival, with many residents gathering to watch performances by popular Sudanese singers including Insaf Madani and Tariq Al Minhali.

“For us, this really feels like Eid before Eid,” said Faisal Al Sadiq, a Sudanese resident who attended the event with friends and family. “You meet people from your country, eat your traditional food, listen to music and wear your cultural clothes. For a few hours, it feels like you are back home.”

Another visitor, Fathi, said the atmosphere at the venue reminded him of gatherings in Sudan. “Everything here feels Sudanese, from the coffee seating to the sweets and songs. I have friends who came from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah just to attend this event.”

“This is the biggest gathering of Sudan in the country we call home. It brings happiness to people,” he added.

The celebrations also attracted residents from other nationalities who came to experience Sudanese culture and cuisine.

“I came here with my Sudanese friends and honestly I was surprised by the atmosphere,” said Amr, an Egyptian resident in Dubai. “The people are welcoming, the food is amazing and the music has so much energy. It feels like one big family event.”

The gathering also showcased Sudanese traditions through handcrafted decor, traditional clothing and cultural displays spread across the venue.

Women gathered around heritage stalls displaying colourful fabrics, jewellery and handmade items, and explored the play and painting corners.

One of the most crowded areas at the venue was a large message wall titled ‘A word for Sudan from the heart’, where visitors wrote emotional notes and messages for their homeland and to the UAE. “You see the words people have written for Sudan and the UAE here. Some said ‘peace’, some wrote ‘home’, while others simply wrote ‘love from the UAE to Sudan’,” said Fathi. “It shows how emotional this gathering is for many people.”

Traditional Sudanese coffee and sweets remained a major attraction, with visitors sitting on floor-style majlis seating areas for long conversations with friends and relatives. “Sudanese have a culture of sitting in groups in majlis and such gatherings are about reconnecting with their culture, community and memories of home,” said Faisal.