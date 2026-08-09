Dubai’s Expo City set for a day of Palestinian food, music and heritage

A major Palestinian cultural festival will be held in Dubai later this month, bringing together traditional food, music, heritage and performances by popular Palestinian artists.

The ‘Emirates loves Palestine’ event will take place on Saturday, August 29, at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, in South Halls 1 and 2.

The event will run from 12pm until midnight and is being billed as one of the largest Palestinian cultural gatherings in the UAE.

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Visitors can expect displays celebrating Palestinian heritage, traditional cuisine and performances by folk singers and other artists. The festival will also provide an opportunity for members of the Palestinian and wider UAE community to come together and connect.

Entry is free, but visitors are required to register in advance.

The event is expected to bring together families, artists, food vendors and community members for a day celebrating Palestinian culture and heritage in the UAE.

What is Emirates Loves?

Emirates Loves is a community-driven cultural initiative and social media movement in Dubai, UAE. It focuses on celebrating national unity, diversity, and expatriate communities through large-scale public events, such as the major cultural festivals held at Dubai's Zabeel Park