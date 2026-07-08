Dubai expo to showcase life-changing AI-powered tech for people of determination

An exhibition that showcases the latest technology that is reshaping accessibility and independent living for people of determination (PoD) will take place in Dubai in October. The eighth edition of the AccessAbilities Expo will take place from October 19 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together 300 international exhibitors from 50 countries.

Artificial intelligence-powered assistive technologies will take the centerstage at the event. Over the last few years, advances in these technologies have been growing at an unprecedented rate.

The expo will showcase innovations ranging from AI-powered smart glasses with integrated cameras that describe surroundings and provide voice-guided navigation for people with visual impairments, to continuous speech recognition systems that adapt to speech disorders, and autonomous mobility solutions with intelligent prosthetic limbs.

Last year, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service (DCAS) unveiled a database that will eventually have all the information, including medical histories, about PoDs around the emirate. Dubai Municipality (DM) also showcased its DB Safe app which sends audio notifications to in case people need to evacuate a building in the event of a tremor.

Bridging the gap

Despite rapid technological advances, access to assistive technology remains critically limited. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 90 per cent of PoDs worldwide do not have access to the assistive technologies they require due to high costs or limited availability.

The Global Report on Assistive Technology further reveals that only three percent of those who need smart wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, adaptive bicycles, wearable neuromuscular devices, rehabilitation robots, and advanced prosthetic limbs with sensory feedback are currently able to access these essential technologies.

"Assistive technologies empower People of Determination to face life's challenges with greater confidence and independence,” said Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the organiser of AccessAbilities Expo. “Despite rapid advances in digitalisation and technology, the journey towards full empowerment continues to face challenges related to the availability, accessibility, and adoption of these technologies in many parts of the world."

The event

The exhibition, held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has established itself as the largest dedicated event for PoD across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region. This year's edition is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors from over 70 countries.

“By bringing together government entities, innovators, healthcare providers, educational institutions, international organisations, and the private sector under one roof, the Expo provides an ideal platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest solutions and innovations, and building strategic partnerships,” he said.

He added that initiatives like this expo play a pivotal role in supporting the UAE's vision of empowering PoDs and ensuring their full and active participation in society

The global assistive technology market is projected to grow from US$30.5 billion in 2026 to approximately US$65.2 billion by 2034, including an estimated US$5 billion across the Middle East region. This growth reflects increasing demand and the tremendous benefits these technologies provide.