Dubai expat wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

A Dubai-based expat won Dh20 million in Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi.
Celine Jassin won with her ticket number 176528 bought on August 13. However, the draw’s host Richard and Bouchra failed to reach Celine over the phone after trying twice.
“We will keep calling you until we get hold of you,” Richard said during the live draw.
And for the second consecutive month, Big Ticket is set to hold the Mighty AED 20 Million. Next month’s grand prize is Dh20 million and will be held on October 3.
Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket’s official website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
