Dubai expat wins Dh100,000, Abu Dhabi resident takes home luxury car in Big Ticket draw

Two residents have won fantastic prizes on October 3 — one walked away with Dh100,000 cash prize, while another took home a Maserati Ghibli.

Originally from Uruguay, Lorena Perez, who won the Dh100,000 cash prize, has lived in Dubai for over 11 years. The 36-year-old credit manager started buying Big Ticket around two years ago when she purchased tickets with her colleagues and eventually switched to buying them with her partner.

It was the free ticket she received with her purchase that brought her the luck of winning. “I never gave up; I always believed that one day I would be the lucky winner. It’s also incredibly motivating to know that this is real and can happen to anyone—I used to see the names of winners every month, and now it's my turn."

Lorena plans to save and share the winning cash prize with her partner.

Indian expat Sunil Gupta Shiv Charan won the Maserati Ghibli. Originally from Delhi, a Senior Finance Associate who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the past 11 years has been purchasing Big Ticket for the last six years, either with friends or on his own.

“I occasionally skipped a month, but most of the time, I buy Big Tickets solo. At first, I didn’t realize I had won the car, and when I finally found out, the feeling was incredible. While my plans aren’t set in stone yet, I’m considering selling the car and investing the money elsewhere. I’m absolutely thrilled and will definitely continue buying Big Tickets."