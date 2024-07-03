Dubai expat wins Dh10 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 3:29 PM

Raisur Rahman, an Indian expat living in Dubai, won a Dh10 million grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 held in Abu Dhabi.

He got lucky with ticket number 078319 bought on June 15.

“I am very happy. I wasn’t watching the live draw because I was busy in a meeting. I have stopped my car to take the call. I know this golden voice of Richard,” Rahman said as show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him.

“God bless everyone and the society. I always believe that we must do good for society and God will do good for you,” Rahman said.

“I am not sharing the ticket with anyone else. I have been purchasing for one and a half years,” Rahman noted.