Dubai: Expat wins $1 million in Duty Free draw after 4 years of trying

Three luxury vehicles go to participants from Bahrain and India, who purchased tickets either online or in airport

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 3:12 PM

A Lebanese national living in Dubai was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held today in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Ziad Nehme, a 44-year-old Lebanese national based in Dubai, is a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years now. He is a father of two and works as business development manager for an IT company in Dubai.

Nehme, Dubai resident since 2007, was delighted of his win. “It’s too soon to know what’s my plan," he said, "but big thanks Dubai Duty Free for giving me this opportunity.”

He is the 13th Lebanese national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Isa Alghatam, a 32-year-old Bahraini national based in A’ali, Bahrain, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car.

A first-time participant, Alghatam who works in a government agency in Bahrain, was ecstatic to see and hear his name called in the live draw on Dubai Duty Free Facebook page. “Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I’m so lucky to have won with my first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free, so I encourage everyone to participate in your promotion," he said.

Biju Joseph, a 54-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Vivid Black) motorbike. Another first-time participant, Joseph is a father of three and works for a car accessories company.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. Can’t wait to go back to Dubai for this amazing win," he said.

Ravi Mada, an Indian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Dark Horse (Black Smoke) motorbike.

