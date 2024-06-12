Dubai: Expat wins $1 million after 24 years of buying Duty Free raffle tickets

Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters
A 49-year-old Indian expat in Dubai has finally hit the jackpot after 27 years of buying Dubai Duty Free raffle tickets.
Mohame Mohamedbatcha is one of two lucky winners who bagged $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A father of two, Mohamedbatcha works as a senior officer for a bank and has been living in the emirate for 20 years now.
“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this very timely win,” said the expat, who bought his winning ticket online on June 5.
Mohamedbatcha is the 231st Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.
The other Dubai Duty Free raffle ticket holder who bagged $1 million was Ye Shin-kyu, a 46-year-old South Korean national based in Seoul.
Ye — the first South Korean national who won the jackpot — has been a regular participant of the promotion for more than five years now. He bought his lucky ticket on his way back to South Korea on May 21.
“I’m very surprised! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.
Mathias Fernandes, a 44-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai, won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 24 years now, Fernandes is a second-time car winner as he won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe car in July 2009.
“I’m always grateful to Dubai Duty Free, as they have the best products and promotions,” said Fernandes, a father of two and works in an architectural firm.
Naveed Akhtar, a Pakistani national based in the UAE, won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike; while Dubai-based Indian expat Devesh Mukesh Dave got an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Time Attack) motorbike.
ALSO READ:
Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters
The 828-metre skyscraper will display the Philippine flag at 7.50pm, showcasing the banner that was first hoisted on June 12, 1898
Starting from mid-August 2024, gradual administrative penalties will be imposed on violators, ranging from warnings and fines up to Dh150,000
The one-stop shop added new branches, including five lounges offering services in various locations in the emirate and two branches inside Dubai International Airport
This approach should put an end to the cycle of violence, hatred and extremism, based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, it said
Revenues amount to Dh65.728 billion and expenditures amount to Dh64.060 billion
The exhibition will foster a deeper commitment and connection to our planet's incredible biodiversity
Orlagh Dempsey will be part of a three-member team and will travel over 1,500km in an 8-metre boat with no engine, no motor, or sails