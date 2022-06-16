Dubai: Expat who won Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw to use money to pay off loans

Other winners, who received the same amount, will help their families with the prize

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:55 PM

Last week, three UAE expats won Dh100,000 each in the 80th Mahzooz Raffle Draw, operated by EWINGS.

The Raffle Draw winners include Norman from the Philippines and Veera and Syam from India. All three winners are looking forward to using the windfall to help their families.

Norman, a 44-year-old Filipino expat who has been in the UAE for the past four years, says that the money came at an opportune time.

The family man who also supports his mother in the Philippines, says: “I had several loans and pending credit card payments, and this amount is a welcome respite. I am relieved that it’s gone the way it has – I thank Mahzooz for changing my life.”

Veera, who hails from Tamil Nadu, India, has been in the UAE for just under two years and has two daughters back home. A driver by profession, Veera has been participating in Mahzooz draws since 2021.

“I was thrilled to find out about my win, and I could not thank Mahzooz enough for this breakthrough," he says. "I have two daughters and I want to give them the best education possible to enable them to make a mark in life. This win with Mahzooz has enabled me to do so.”

Finally, there is Syam from Kerala, India, who is a self-confessed movie aficionado and works as a technician in Dubai. While he has been in the country for seven years, his family remains in India. Syam was not even aware that he won his prize until his friend messaged him and broke the news. Although he is thrilled, he is still wondering how to spend the money that he won.

“I was extremely lucky. I only participated in Mahzooz about five times and in such a short span I won this Raffle Draw prize of Dh100,000. I am still thinking of the best way to use this money, but it will indeed change my life,” he says.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle gives them one line in the Grand Draw, as well as an entry into the weekly Raffle Draw. The bottles that are purchased are donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.

ALSO READ: