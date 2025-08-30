Onam in 1990s Dubai: Expat recalls ‘collecting flowers from bushes for Pookalam’

For 58-year-old Kishor Pavithran, a Malayalee who first arrived in the UAE in September 1991, this year’s Onam is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of 34 years of memories, resilience, and belonging.

From the early days of exploring a new land as a young bachelor to now raising a family and guiding his community, Kishor has witnessed the UAE grow alongside the Malayalee diaspora, turning intimate gatherings into grand, heartwarming celebrations.

“Back then, Onam (harvest festival) in the UAE was simple, intimate, and deeply personal,” Kishor told Khaleej Times. “We would wake up early, collect whatever flowers we could find in the nearby bushes, and create pookalam (small floral carpet) outside our apartments. A handful of friends, usually bachelors or young families, would cook the sadya (traditional meal originating from Kerala) in our own kitchens.

“Sometimes we would gather in a park or a friend’s flat, sitting cross-legged on banana leaves spread on the floor, sharing food, laughter, and stories. It was home, far away from home,” he added.

In those early days, Kishor recalled, celebrations were modest, limited to social centres or small community gatherings. Floral decoration competitions, traditional dance performances like Thiruvathira kali, and renditions of Onappattu (traditional folk songs) brought the little community together.

Communication was limited, and venues were few, yet the joy and togetherness were immense.

As the years passed, Onam grew along with the community. Mobile phones, social media, and expanding Malayalee networks allowed regional associations, alumni groups, and cultural organisations to host their own Onam celebrations, turning simple gatherings into vibrant festivals.

Heart of the celebration

The Onam sadya has always been the heart of the celebration. It’s a story of home, love, and togetherness on a leaf — with 20 to 30 traditional curries, pickles, and sweets, all served on banana leaves, bringing everyone together.

“With so many groups wanting to host their own sadya on weekends, finding a hall or venue became a real challenge,” Kishor noted. “I’m not exaggerating when I say Onam in the UAE now, it stretches from the day of Onam right up to December, every weekend, you’ll find at least one hall or venue filled with celebrations.”

Over the decades, the UAE has grown into a home away from home for the Malayalee community, providing spaces, venues, and support that make cultural celebrations like Onam possible.

Each year, the country’s openness and encouragement allow these traditions to flourish, bringing people closer to their roots and to one another. This nurturing environment ensures that Onam is not just remembered, but truly felt in the hearts of the community every year.

The festivities have grown in scale and spectacle. “Nowadays, celebrity singers, dancers, and even film stars are invited from India and beyond to add more variety. It has become a cultural extravaganza that unites generations,” said Kishor.

Life’s milestones

For Kishor, Onam has also marked life’s milestones. As a bachelor, it was bonding with friends over a meal cooked with care. “We used to celebrate in our apartments with 7 to 10 friends, cooking the different curries for the sadya ourselves,” he recalled.

As a husband and father, it became about dressing his children in kasavu mundu (traditional clothes) and watching them perform at cultural centres. “Later, I joined the Indian Social and Cultural Centre. Onam there is celebrated on a grand scale, with lunch for over 4,000 people and multiple cultural programmes over several days. I am proud to be part of the organising volunteers,” he added.

Even traditions around attire have evolved. “Earlier, it was difficult to find traditional Kerala outfits here. A kasavu mundu was rare and expensive. Today, they are easily available, with families even pre-ordering matching designs for group celebrations. It warms my heart to see almost every Malayalee dressed traditionally on Onam day,” noted Kishor.

Onam in the UAE has become more than a cultural celebration; it is a bridge between heritage and modernity. Kishor said: “When I see children making floral carpets with flowers ordered online, or families booking restaurant Sadyas on an app, I realise how much has changed. But the essence is the same, Onam is about togetherness, about feeling at home, even away from home.”

“Traditions evolve, but the spirit remains. For Malayalees in the UAE, Onam has grown from small flats and picnic mats to grand halls and social centres, yet it still carries the same joy we felt 34 years ago.”