Dubai: Expat praised for finding Dh31,000, handing amount over to police

Officers award Sahil Al Nami certificate of appreciation for his honesty

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 11:34 AM

The Dubai Police have honoured expat Sahil Al Nami for handing over Dh31,000 cash he found in Bur Dubai.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, praised Al Nami for his honesty. The officer also awarded the resident a certificate of appreciation.

Authorities routinely honour honest residents who hand over lost cash or valuables. There have been several instances this year.

In July, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) honoured Nancy Orgo from the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) after she handed over a bag containing Dh1 million left behind in her cab by a passenger.

In June, Indian expat Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood found Dh1 million in cash in the elevator of his building and turned it over to the police.

Earlier this month, the Dubai Police honoured Ali Ahmad Al Ali, an Emirati, after he handed over Dh10,000 he found in Al Qusais.