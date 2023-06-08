Dubai: Expat gives birth on board RTA double-decker bus

New strategy comes in line with the country's goal of becoming a global leader in managing food waste
A Ugandan mother who recently gave birth aboard an intercity bus headed to Ajman, and her baby, are both in good health, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed.
In a photo tweeted by the RTA on Thursday, the mother and child are seen being visited by a delegation of female RTA employees and bus drivers composed of Marygoldcez Carolino Diwa De Castro and Ailen Pueto Leaño Francisco from the Philippines and Gladys Jepkemoi Kiprotich from Kenya.
RTA said the mother safely gave birth aboard a double-decker intercity bus from Dubai to Ajman. “The delivery occurred naturally, and both the mother and the baby were transferred to the hospital in good health.”
RTA congratulated the mother and visited her and the baby to ensure their well-being. They also received from RTA a nol card, which can be used to pay for public transport services and goods at various shops and supermarkets across the city.
