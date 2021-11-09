Dubai: Expat finds Dh349,000, hands it over to police

Firefighters arrived at the site within five minutes
UAE21 hours ago
Dubai Police has honoured an expat for his honesty after he returned Dh349,000 and 500 Saudi riyals.
Mohammed Kafeel Addin Abdulghani found the cash within the Naif Police Station limits.
Brig Dr Tariq Mohammed Noor Tahlak, director of Naif Police Station, praised him for cooperating with the force and for his honesty.
"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," he said.
In recognition of his ethical conduct, honesty and good behaviour, Abdulghani was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a symbolic gift during a special ceremony attended by Colonel Omar Ashour, deputy director of Naif Police Station, and others.
ALSO READ:
Abdulghani expressed his pride and joy at being honoured by the Dubai Police. He also thanked the Dubai Police General Command for protecting society and praising good deeds.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Firefighters arrived at the site within five minutes
UAE21 hours ago
Paterio will use the money to get a crucial operation done for his younger child.
UAE21 hours ago
Firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site.
UAE1 day ago
Emirati bought the property through home loan worth Dh3,500,000
UAE1 day ago
The tremor had no impact on the UAE: NCM
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohammed says platforms such as the WEF and Expo 2020 Dubai are ideal for discussing humanity’s future
UAE1 day ago
The two leaders discuss ties, prospects for joint investments and economic cooperation
UAE1 day ago
The two leaders discussed Expo 2020 Dubai, global recovery after the pandemic and other topics of interest
UAE1 day ago