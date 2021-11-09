Dubai: Expat finds Dh349,000, hands it over to police

The Dubai Police honoured the man for his ethical conduct, honesty and good behaviour

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 4:36 PM

Dubai Police has honoured an expat for his honesty after he returned Dh349,000 and 500 Saudi riyals.

Mohammed Kafeel Addin Abdulghani found the cash within the Naif Police Station limits.

Brig Dr Tariq Mohammed Noor Tahlak, director of Naif Police Station, praised him for cooperating with the force and for his honesty.

"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," he said.

In recognition of his ethical conduct, honesty and good behaviour, Abdulghani was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a symbolic gift during a special ceremony attended by Colonel Omar Ashour, deputy director of Naif Police Station, and others.

ALSO READ:

Abdulghani expressed his pride and joy at being honoured by the Dubai Police. He also thanked the Dubai Police General Command for protecting society and praising good deeds.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com