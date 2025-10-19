6-year-old Dubai expat sets Guinness record for naming 16 composers by tune in 1 minute

When most kids watch Tom and Jerry to see the antics of the cat-mouse frenemy duo, three-year-old Shivankh Varun was focused on the background music.

With the family always having music playing in the house, Shivankh would randomly shout out "that's Bach, and identify if the tune was by Mozart, Beethoven, Vivaldi, and others.

The Dubai-based expat, now six years old, holds a Guinness World Record for identifying the most classical music composers by their melody in one minute, as many as sixteen musicians.

For the German-Srilankan Tamil, music is not just background noise, it’s "how he connects, feels, and reads the world," according to his mother Yalini. Even in restaurants that had tunes playing, he would pause mid-conversation and tell his parents the name of the composer.

When listening to music, the young enthusiast is not drawn to lyrics, but to pure instrumental compositions, often identifying a piece with just a few seconds of a violin or piano being played.

According to Yalini, he can currently identify over 65 classical compositions by ear, including works by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Vivaldi, and Debussy.

Preparing for Guinness World Record attempt

The thought of applying for the record began "almost as a fun idea", and as the family explored their options, they realised how "rare Shivankh's talent is, and how special it would be to share his gift with the world," Yalini said.

Once they decided to apply for the record, preparations began, "a new challenge" in itself, she added. While Shivankh was able to recognise compositions "anytime and anywhere", the record attempt brought in a new factor – time pressure.

The family formed a small team, and practised daily in public places. The routine training sought to help him be both fast and precise, and "build confidence and timing."

While preparing, Shivankh would point out mistakes and try again on his own, Yalini said. "For him, it was all fun". The six-year-old received overwhelming support from his community.

His school teachers attended the attempt, on September 14, as official witnesses. "During that one minute, everyone was holding their breath, fingers crossed, watching in silence as he listened and named each composer," Yalini added.

Life after a world record

Receiving the certificates was "almost unbelievable", and life has since felt both the same and completely different, the world-record-holder's mother added.

At home, he's still just Shivankh, "humming quietly, rearranging notes in his head, asking endless questions about why one chord feels happier than another." However, it is different, "because now the world is listening too," she added.

The six-year-old is waiting to sit among the instruments and feel the music at Dubai Opera, and "I think it's time to show him more of that world," his mother said. The young expat has big dreams; he wants to "meet Bach one day."

And while that won't be possible, "in some way, I think he has already met Bach," Yalini added.