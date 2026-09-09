Dubai Exhibition Centre to increase visitor capacity to 60,000 a day

Dubai Exhibition Centre, part of the Dubai World Trade Centre, will finish part one of its next phase as early as September 2027, as it looks to increase its daily visitor capacity to 60,000.

The expansion plan is currently 10 per cent of the way through, with the second phase set to be complete by 2028, Amer Alfarsi, Vice President of Real Estate Development at DWTC, told reporters on Wednesday.

The exhibition centre will have 100,000 sqm of dedicated service yards, an expanded road network and a multi-storey car park.

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Alfarsi said that the concourse would be the most vital part of the expansion as it will seamlessly connect the opposing side of the halls, as well allow for multiple exhibition sizes to run at the same time.

First announced in 2024, the expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre will take place over three phases, with the first phase completed nearly six months ahead of schedule in January 2026.

Covering 160,000 square metres, phase two will be completed by 2028, which will include permanent halls, dedicated service yards, enhanced road network and direct connectivity to Expo City.

DWTC recorded 2.97 visitors in 2025, an increase of 12 per cent year-on-year. It hosted 401 events that year, with healthcare and medical sector being the top performing, with 23 events and 436,000 participants.