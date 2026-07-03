Dubai examines more than 20,000 documents, finds over 900 with irregularities

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs is strengthening its border security system, it said on Friday. Over the past 18 months, this effort has led to the detection of more than 900 document irregularities.

During this period, specialists examined over 20,000 documents using advanced verification technologies, supported by more than 120 hours of specialised training aimed at strengthening document examination expertise.

The Dubai Electronic Document System now incorporates data from more than 80 countries, further expanding its verification capabilities. The document examination laboratory has also obtained ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, an internationally recognised standard that reinforces the reliability and quality of its testing and examination processes.

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The organisation also continues to expand its international partnerships through knowledge-exchange programs with leading global institutions, including the Federal Police Document Examination Laboratory at Frankfurt Airport.