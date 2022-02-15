Dubai: Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, industry leaders discuss future of leadership at Pan-IIM event

IIM alumni makes enormous contributions, both social and economic, to the UAE and India.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:47 AM

The alumni network of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the Middle East organized an event on February 12 on the theme of 'Leadership for the Future'. Ms. Indra Nooyi, the former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, who is also an IIM alumnus (1976 batch), was the key speaker at the event.

Ms. Nooyi shared her interesting stories and insights from her expansive and illustrious career with her fellow alumni community and many other eminent delegates. Sunjay Sudhir, the ambassador of India to the UAE, was the guest of honor at the event.

In addition to the fireside chat with Nooyi, which was presented in partnership with Emirates Litfest, the event also included panels covering topics like 'Diversity and Inclusion' and 'Leadership for the future'. The panels were composed of industry leaders such as Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President - University of Dubai, Dr. Moza Suwaidan, Director of Strategy & Innovation - Digital Dubai, Atif Albraiki, CEO - Malaffi (Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange), Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman - Transworld Group of Companies & Wami Capital, Nandan Mer, Group CEO - Network International, Poonam Bhojani - Founding CEO, Innoventures Education & Rashmi Malik - Independent Strategy consultant.

The event was supported by prominent businesses, including Network International and Wami Capital as premier sponsors, and by Emirates NBD, Prime Health and Transworld Group as co-sponsors.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO, Network International, said, “It was a privilege to discuss diversity and inclusion alongside my distinguished co-panelists during the ‘Leadership for the Future’ summit. We at Network share the same passion and belief that great things are achieved by hearing, encouraging and respecting every voice.”

Commenting on the event Mr Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Wami Capital and the Transworld Group said “It has been our privilege to support this great event put together by the Pan IIM Alumni network team. It was wonderful to have heard the vision for India from the Ambassador of India to the UAE, HIs Excellency Sanjay Sudhir, and the journey of the fantastic, Ms Indra Nooyi.”

Indian Institutes of Management are among the most prestigious educational institutions offering business management courses in India. Their alumni are in various eminent leadership positions across the world, including the Middle East, making enormous contributions, both social and economic to the UAE and India.