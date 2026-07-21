Dubai launches new push to strengthen non-profit sector

Dubai has launched the third phase of its Ethraa programme as part of efforts to strengthen and activate the emirate’s non-profit sector, with all 146 organisations under the Community Development Authority (CDA) taking part in the initiative.

The programme, announced on Tuesday, supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by helping charities and non-profit organisations improve their governance, operational performance and long-term sustainability, while reinforcing their role in community development.

This year’s edition achieved a 100 percent engagement rate, with every non-profit organisation supervised by the CDA participating in the programme, reflecting growing commitment across the sector to institutional development and excellence.

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Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s leadership vision of empowering people and strengthening social cohesion by building a high-impact third sector.

“Our goal is to create an enabling environment that empowers non-profit organisations to become sustainable strategic partners in Dubai’s development journey,” she said, adding that the initiative contributes to enhancing institutional social work and improving quality of life.

Dr Ahmed Al Hashemi, CEO of the Social Regulation and Services Sector at the CDA, described the third phase as a significant step towards embedding a culture of institutional excellence within the sector.

He said the programme focuses on strengthening organisations operationally, financially and technically while equipping them with advanced tools to improve efficiency and maximize their social impact. More than 146 leaders from non-profit organisations attended an orientation workshop held at Al Khawaneej Majlis as part of the programme’s launch.